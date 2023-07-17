AIDAN BLIGH and the Wakefield Townies are 6-0 for first place in the Northeast Baseball League’s 16U Div. 1. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — Multiple Wakefield teams are competing in various divisions of the Northeast Baseball League this summer.

The league features teams from 13 different surrounding communities throughout five divisions.

In the 16U Div. 1, the Wakefield Townies are undefeated at 6-0 and in sole possession of first place over five other teams including Dracut (6-2), Mercedes Baseball of Lawrence (1-3), Lowell (0-3) and Danvers (0-5).

The Townies have scored 64 runs this season and surrendered just 17. Wakefield has handed Dracut their only two losses, 11-3 on June 15 and 8-7 on Thursday. The Townies beat Mercedes 3-2 on July 6. They will meet again tonight, 6 p.m. at Walsh Field and again on July 20 at Lawrence Common Park Field in the regular season finale.

The Northeast Baseball League has expanded this summer but last year, every team in the five-team division made the playoffs. The Townies will certainly make the playoffs this year, likely as the top seed. Last year, the No. 5 and No. 4 seeds played to get the semifinals down which were settled in one game. In the Finals, it was a Best-of-3 series.

The 18 players on the roster are: Colin Ala, Evan Bernardo, Aidan Bligh, Jayvith Chea, Nik Dhingra, Ethan Faulkner, John Fitzgerald, Charles Gagne, Marc Gagne, Cam Jaena, Nicolo Labieniec, Charlie Lemieux, Dylan McDermott, Jack Millward, Ryan Moreschi, Sean O’Rourke, Jack Pennacchia and Sam Seidman.

Wakefield also has two teams competing in the Northeast 14U Div. 2. Wakefield White is 4-4, tied for 2nd place along with Lynnfield and Ipswich. Wakefield Red is 3-6. Stoneham is in first at 5-2. Dracut (3-1-1), Danvers (3-3), Haverhill (2-5) and Wilmington (1-5) round out the division.

Both Wakefield teams have been playing well recently. Wakefield White hasn’t lost in three games as they beat Haverhill 13-3 on July 9, Stoneham 6-5 on Thursday and tied Dracut 9-9 on Friday. The team has two games left on their schedule with Danvers on the road tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. and then home at Walsh Field against Wakefield Red on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The 13 players on Wakefield White are: Quinn Bonner, Brayden Campbell, Anthony Cresta, Cameron DeLelys, William Herzog, Matthew Horton, Mason Lowe, John Mititchev, Michael Mititchev, Zachary Richardson, Brendan Ross, George Stanley and Michael Taranto.

Wakefield Red has won two in a row to get back in the playoff picture with a 5-4 win over Stoneham on Wednesday and a 9-8 win over Ipswich on Saturday. Before their season finale against Red, Wakefield White will travel to Stoneham tomorrow at 5:45 p.m.

The 13 players on Wakefield Red are Benjamin Blackstone, James Brogna, Austin Bryant, Colin Campbell, Rohit Dhulapati, Jazmani Figueroa, Connor McPhail, Taylor Miller, Theodore Moore, Matthew Mortimer, Joseph Shea, Daniel Tracy and Max Viselli.