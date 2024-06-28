Fashionable woman devoted to her family

NORTH ANDOVER — Karen K. Rhodes of North Andover and formerly of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2024 at the age of 85.

Karen was born in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of the late Charles Martin and Hazel (Davis) (Martin) Goodman. She was the loving wife of the late John Rhodes.

Karen was raised in Beason, IL and was a graduate of Beason High School, Class of 1957. As a teenager, she worked at her family’s small grocery store and then graduated from hair dressing school. She started her career as a hairstylist who brought smiles to all of her clients. Karen then devoted her time raising her children, and then became an inspector of electric components in the electronics industry.

Her devotion to her family was unwavering.

Her retirement was filled with playing bingo, puzzles, coloring, western movies, and spending time with family and friends.

Karen was most proud of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loyal supporter of the New England Patriots, she found joy in cheering for her team.

Karen’s love for her vast collection of Crocs and fashion sense was paramount and she always looked forward to our yearly gathering to make Rappie Pie.

She was the devoted mother of Kevin Ryder and his wife Kimberly of Wakefield, Kristina DeMala and her husband Anthony of Tyngsboro and the late Kimberly Cresta. She was the beloved grandmother of Amanda Brennan and her husband Daniel, Nicole Meran and her husband Julio, Emma Ryder, Benjamin Ryder, Samuel Ryder, Kathleen Ricci and her husband Matthew, Susanne Deloge and her husband Michael, and Anthony Cresta. She was the loving great grandmother of William Brennan, Sonoma Brennan, Jeremiah Meran, Noah Meran, Luke Mehlman, Miles Ricci, and Hayley Deloge. She was the sister of Robert Martin of FL and the late Patricia Eden. She was the sister-in-law of William Ryder of Wakefield and the late Patricia Hansen. She is also survived by her son-in-law Nicholas Cresta of Haverhill, as well as several nephews.

A special thank you to everyone at Sutton Hill Center in North Andover where Karen lived for the past three years and held the title of the unofficial mayor of the second floor.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell Street, Wakefield.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com