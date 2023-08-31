Loved Florida, plants and riding the surf

WAKEFIELD — It is with sadness to report that Kenneth Anthony Giles age 81 formerly of Wakefield and subsequently of Dunedin, FL and Windsor, CT passed away on June 23 after a lengthy battle complicated by an auto accident last fall.

Kenny was the son of now deceased Kenneth and Mary (Stamegna) Giles and is survived by his wife Gail Cunningham Giles, Vernon, CT; his two sons Kenneth O. of Manchester, NH and Scott John of Boston.

Kenny had many family members and friends in the Wakefield area where he grew up. Many will remember him for the hockey abilities he polished on at the ‘Dam” and each Lake in Wakefield over the years of his youth; subsequently, receiving a hockey scholarship to Boston College, graduating with the Class of 1963. It was with much pride Kenny that was forever telling anyone who would listen about his Boston College years and his playing in the frozen four which all his Facebook friends can readily attest.

Kenny loved living in Florida where he practiced trying to make our meager mobile home look like a cottage; trying to make flowers and plants grow in the difficult soils there; swimming and riding the surf at Honeymoon Island and just living life to the fullest. It was good for him. It you asked him, he would say he had a good life.

In lieu of any memorial service Kenny has requested a donation be made to the American Cancer Institute.