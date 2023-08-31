Passion for teaching

WAKEFIELD — Ellen Louise Cardwell, of Wakefield started a new adventure on August 11.

Ellen, a long time Wakefield resident was born to Frederick and Gladys Morrison on January 19, 1954. She graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School and went on to Westfield State University. Afterwards, she went on to pursue her career in education and married long time sweetheart William Wesley Cardwell of Wakefield.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband and siblings: Jane Fox, Anne Morrison, Phillip Morrison and Steven Morrison. She is survived by her brother Peter Morrison, daughter Megan Cardwell, daughter in law Midel Cardwell and grandson Camden Cardwell, as well as a countless number of loving family and Wakefield neighbors.

Ellen’s greatest gift and passion was teaching, whether that was in the classroom or the kitchen. While her lessons and presence will be sorely missed, we can take comfort in knowing that she is on a grand new journey, accompanied again by her person Billy and other missed family.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, Sept 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Saturday, Sept 9 at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.