THE STONEHAM AND WAKEFIELD legislative delegation — Senator Jason Lewis, State Representative Michael Day, State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Representative Donald H. Wong — visited the Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield after securing $85,000 for science & technology programs. They went through the brand new e-gaming area, art space, music room, science lab, and even tried some games themselves. In addition, the House of Representatives presented Evan Reppert and Joey D’Alessandro citations on their recent promotion to Wakefield Club Director and Director of Operations respectively.