MULTIPLE WARRIORS had strong performances in the Twilight Invitational’s varsity race, which included, from left to right, Lexi Yianacopolus, Devon Jellison, Madison Nett and Julia Welch. (Courtesy Photo)

FALMOUTH — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team had a tremendous showing at the Twilight Invitational in Falmouth on Friday night. The top 25 runners in each race earn a medal.

Freshman Liza Bangston started it off placing 12th in the freshman race to earn her first cross country medal.

“This was a fantastic accomplishment for her as there were 122 runners in her race,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “She ran a 14:00.9 in the 2.1 mile race.”

The Sophomore race was 3.1 miles. Lily Sallee ran a fantastic race to take 3rd place with a 20:18.8. Grace Brackett also ran well and was 7th with an impressive time of 20:51. Maeve Schermerhorn also ran well to place 13th with a 22:12.7. There were 64 competitors in the race.

“I was extremely impressed to have two of my girls in the top 10,” said Barrett. “They all earned well-deserved medals.”

In the Varsity race, Devon Jellison had the best race of her career. She placed 16th with an amazing time of 19:22.6.

“This was a huge PR on a 3.1 course for her,” said Barrett.

Madison Nett also ran well finishing 25th with a really good time of 20:03.6.

“Both Devon and Maddie earned well-deserved medals in the Varsity race,” said Barrett.

Julia Welch had her best race of the season placing 41st with a great time of 20:55.0. Lexi Yianacopolus had a strong race placing 53rd with a time of 21:14.3. There were 125 runners in the varsity race.

“I was really impressed with the results my team put forth at Twilight Saturday night,” said Barrett.

Wakefield will host Stoneham today in their last home meet of the season at 4 p.m.