Social worker was member of WHS Class of ’66

WAKEFIELD — Lawrence J. Blandini, age 75, of Wakefield, died on Friday, July 28 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Boston on March 16, 1948 and was the son of the late Joseph and Madeline (Solimine) Blandini.

Lawrence was a longtime Wakefield resident and a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1966. He went on to graduate from Keene State with a bachelor of arts in Elementary Education in 1970, and later received his master’s in Special Education.

He was a longtime social worker in Chelsea. He also worked Hanscom Air Force Base.

He was the beloved brother of Vincent Blandini and his wife Cynthia of North Andover, Marie Dube and her husband David of Tewksbury, Anthony Blandini of Wakefield, James Blandini of Malden, and the late Leonard Blandini. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday prior to the Mass from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

