GOFFSTOWN, NH — Mary “Josephine” Perillo, 96, of Goffstown, NH died on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Bel-Air Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH.

Josie was born on October 22, 1926 to Frank and Rose Perillo of Wakefield. MA. She previously resided at The Villages, Florida.

She was employed for many years at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Boston, MA, until she retired to devote her time to lovingly care for her Mom.

She was generous and loved her family and children. She enjoyed golfing, skiing and music, especially opera.

Members of her family include her three sisters, Dorothy Linder of New York, Nancy Heselton of Goffstown, NH and Shirley Jabor of Wakefield, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Charlie, Arthur and Ralph Perillo.

There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave. in Wakefield, MA.

Committal prayers and interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, 470 Lowell St. in Wakefield, MA.

Thank you for the loving care from Bel-Air Nursing Home and Hospice.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium in New Hampshire assisted the family with arrangements.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to https://phaneuf.net/