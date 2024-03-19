WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League boys’ hockey coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2023-24 season.

Senior assistant captain, forward Frank Leone (left) and freshman forward Joe Covelluzzi (right) were the two All-Stars selected from Wakefield.

Leone was the leading goal scorer for the Warriors this season, finishing with 12. He also added 7 assists for 19 total points.

“He definitely set the tone in the locker room and on the ice,” said head coach John Vater of Leone. “His will to win was a big factor in his play and his ability to dominate in the offensive zone, scoring a ton of big goals. His speed would set the pace of the game for us and it was contagious.

“What a pleasure to coach. If we needed a spark, he delivered 100 percent of the time.”

Covelluzzi had an incredible debut season for the Warriors, leading the team in points with 20. He had a team-high 10 assists to go with 10 goals, earning Wakefield’s Matthew J. Sardella Most Valuable Player Award.

“He was our only freshman that saw regular shifts and as the year progressed, he took full advantage of his opportunities and ratcheted his game up to be a top 6 forward in the league and a good one at that,” said Vater of Covelluzzi.

“He quarterbacked our power play and was dynamic in odd-man situations. His game injected the whole team with confidence.”

The Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 5-13-2. Their tough schedule in the Middlesex League, mostly against teams one or two divisions higher, helped them earn a spot in the Div. 3 state tournament with a ranking of No. 23. Wakefield hit the road in the first round and nearly knocked off No. 10 Medfield, eventually falling in a shootout after two overtimes saw the teams even at 1-1.