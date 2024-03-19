WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High School Jazz Ensemble received a Gold Medal at the Massachusetts Association for Jazz Education (MAJE) State Finals in Norwood on Saturday, earning them a spot at the Gold Medal Showcase Concert on Sunday, May 5 at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston.

Wakefield was one of only two bands in their division and 12 in the entire state to receive a Gold Medal. This is the jazz ensemble’s first Gold Medal at the competition since 2017. Alto Saxophonist Nicolo Labieniec and Pianist Hayden Quimby received Outstanding Musicianship awards.

Under the direction of Director of Visual and Performing Arts Thomas Bankert, the students performed Backrow Politics by Gordon Goodwin, Addi by Duke Ellington and Orange Colored Sky by Milton DeLugg, arranged by Roger Holmes.

“I am so proud of the work and progress that this band made during the jazz season,” said Bankert. “They earned their two gold medals by trusting each other and working as a team to learn not only the notes but also the style, inflection and heart of the music. They deserve their spot among the other 11 gold medal bands in the state, signifying the best in high school jazz in Massachusetts.”

The previous week, the group competed at the Northeast District Festival in Reading, earning a Gold Medal and a spot at the State Finals. Labieniec received the MVP for Division II at the festival.

The Jazz Ensemble, along with other groups from Wakefield schools, will perform at Jazz Night on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School.