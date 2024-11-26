WAKEFIELD — Lillian A. (Ferragamo) Gonzalez, formerly of North Reading and most recently back in Wakefield. Lillian passed away peacefully on November 23, she was 86. She is survived by her husband of 66 wonderful years, her best friend and love of her life Rafael Gonzalez of Wakefield formerly of North Reading.

Lillian was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She loved watching pro wrestling, the Catholic TV Channel and cooking shows. She was always seen in her kitchen cooking something delicious. Everything was from scratch and no one ever left hungry.

She was the devoted mother to her three sons Ralph J. Gonzalez of Andover; Richard C. Gonzalez of North Reading; and Robert P. Gonzalez of Salem, all formerly from Wakefield and Robert’s wife Paula T. Gonzalez of Salem. She was the cherished grandmother to Brandon Gonzalez of Billerica and Blake Gonzalez of Torrington, CT both formerly of Wakefield; Jessica L. Gonzalez of Naples, FL Richard C. Gonzalez Jr of Lynnfield both formerly from North Reading; and Robert P. Gonzalez Jr. of Salem. Two great grandchildren Ella and Aliana of Billerica. She is also survived by many many nieces and nephews. Lillian was predeceased by her parents John and Maria both from Bonito, Italy. And siblings, the late Joanne Ferragamo of Peabody; Ralph J. Ferragamo of Revere; Phyllis (Ferragamo) Dent of Revere; Anthony J. Ferragamo of Malden; Joseph A. Ferragamo and Christopher J. Ferragamo of Revere; and John Jr. and Lillian Ferragamo of Revere.

Lillian’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Theresa Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading on Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, diabetes.org or to Knights Templar Eye Foundation, www.ktef.org. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.