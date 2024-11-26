WAKEFIELD — Quick action by a member of the Wakefield Fire Department who happened to be driving by a house fire at the corner of Lowell and Pleasant streets likely prevented a much more serious outcome late yesterday morning. No one was injured, but all occupants of the home will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Wakefield firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 241 Pleasant Street at 9:54 a.m. on Monday. Wakefield Fire Captain David Shinney spotted the fire while driving by and radioed it in. Captain Shinney stopped and evacuated all of the occupants from the home before assisting first alarm firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters under the command of Captain Randy Hudson arrived to find heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the attic of the single-family home. They made several openings in the roof as well as each end of the attic to access the fire as there was no inside entrance to the attic area. The second-floor ceiling to the residence had to be pulled down to further access the fire.

A second alarm was transmitted bringing in engine companies from Stoneham, Melrose and Reading as well as a ladder truck from North Reading. Mutual aid companies assisted on duty firefighters with pulling ceilings and checking for fire extension. Crews from Saugus, Woburn, and Lynnfield covered Wakefield Fire Headquarters during the fire, responding to a number of calls including an odor of gas inside the Northeast Regional Vocational School. The fire was completely extinguished by 11:55 a.m.

The entire attic area of the home sustained heavy fire damage. The remainder of the home sustained smoke and water damage. Due to the extent of the damage all four residents will be displaced by the fire for an extended time until repairs can be made. Wakefield Emergency Manager Thomas Walsh was on scene to assist the occupants with finding temporary shelter. A pet dog was found and rescued by firefighters during the incident.

Chief Michael Sullivan reported that the fire is still under investigation by local police and fire investigators with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined but is considered to be accidental. There were no injuries to either building occupants or firefighters during the fire.

Chief Sullivan credited the first arriving firefighters with confining the fire to the attic, stating “their rapid and aggressive attack on the attic fire allowed the remainder of the home to be saved.”

He also commended Captain Shinney for his quick and decisive actions in reporting the fire via radio and evacuating the home.