WAKEFIELD — It is with profound sadness yet immense love that we announce the passing of Lloyd R. Mader, age 90, on Wednesday, January 10. Born on August 3, 1933, in Everett to Herbert and Madeline (Flynn) Mader, Lloyd’s journey was one filled with devotion, laughter and an unwavering zest for life.

Lloyd leaves behind his cherished wife of over 65 years, Helene (Murphy) Mader, a partnership that stood as a testament to love and resilience. He was a pillar of strength and guidance to his children: Sharon Cummings of Bedford; Dianne and her husband Peter Rendall of Melrose; Steven Mader and his wife Christine of Wakefield; and Brian Mader and his wife Nancy of Windham, NH. Known affectionately as “Grumpy,” he was the adored grandfather to 11 grandchildren: Brittany, Tyler and Kyle Cummings; Christopher, Cameron and Callan Rendall; Josh, Ben and Becca Mader; and Brian and Katie Mader. His role as a grandfather was not just a title but also one of action, filled with moments of joy, wisdom and an unending supply of love for them all. Predeceased by his brothers Herbert and Donald and his sister Virginia Parsons, Lloyd was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and unity.

A proud Navy veteran, Lloyd served with distinction during the Korean War on the USS Champlain. His commitment to service extended into his professional life as a lifelong member of Local 103 IBEW of Boston. His career culminated as a partner and owner of Assurance Electrical Corp. where his leadership and expertise were invaluable. Lloyd’s passions were many, but nothing surpassed the love he held for his family and his deep and abiding faith and trust in God. An avid golfer, enthusiastic dancer, seasoned traveler, abysmal singer and a seeker of laughter, he embodied the spirit of living life to the fullest. His was a Life Well Lived, not just in years, but in meaningful moments and enduring relationships. He was a mentor to his children, grandchildren and extended family, always encouraging, supporting and celebrating their achievements. His pride in his family was evident to all who knew him. Lloyd’s life, a beautiful tapestry of dedication, joy and much love will be deeply and dearly missed. We invite family and friends to join us in celebrating his remarkable life.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, January 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. For more details, please visit mcdonaldfs.com, where you can share memories and leave tributes in Lloyd’s guestbook. In remembering Lloyd, we celebrate a beacon of joy, a nurturer of family bonds and a life truly well-lived.