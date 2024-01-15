Watercolorist who loved to travel

WAKEFIELD — Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) O’Donnell Rogers was born in Athens, GA on September 13, 1943, to Thomas Gerald O’Donnell and Elizabeth (Betty) Hamilton O’Donnell. Her father was stationed in Georgia during World War II; subsequently the family lived in Tennessee and Newburyport before moving to Wakefield in 1950 where her father was a teacher and football coach at Wakefield Memorial High School. Betsy attended St. Joseph’s School from the second grade and lived in Wakefield for her entire life.

Her childhood was filled with exciting activities: the family had a small “farm” on Broadway with horses, dogs, cats, chickens and an unfortunate Thanksgiving turkey. Ice skating on Doyle’s Pond, the “Dam” was the winter entertainment and Betsy was an excellent figure-skater. On New Year’s Day in 1955, she even contributed to the rescue of two Wakefield boys who had fallen through the ice. After she heard some yelling from the Dam behind the house, Betsy looked out the attic window and saw the boys; she quickly ran downstairs to tell her father who immediately jumped up from his chair and ran out of the house in his bare feet, with her mother running behind with a ladder. Her father won an award for rescuing the boys, but Betsy always insisted she should have won the award! Later, in 1957, she won a place on the Court of the Winter Carnival for her excellent skating abilities.

Betsy graduated from Wakefield High School in 1961. She was an excellent student and active in high school as a cheerleader and Treasurer of the class; she was voted Most Vivacious by her classmates! Betsy went on to marry a classmate, John Harry Rogers; they were married for 15 years and have three sons: Michael, (Janet), of Lynn; Peter, of Peabody; and Benjamin Rogers, of Miami Shores, FL. She was dedicated to the boys and their many antics and activities; the family had wonderful neighbors, all of whom cared for each other.

During her many years in Wakefield, Betsy made a mark in the town. She was first and foremost a wonderful self-taught artist; a watercolorist. She painted a multitude of landscapes and the homes of many local residents who are proud to have her beautiful paintings in their homes. She worked for many years at the Wakefield Item as a graphics artist and later for the Reading Chronicle and other local area newspapers in the advertising and graphic arts area. Later, she was self-employed to help local businesses develop creative advertising for their products. Betsy was ahead of her time in her knowledge and use of computer graphics programs and advertising strategies.

For many years, Betsy taught art classes at the Voke and enjoyed seeing her students’ progress in their skill with her help. In recent years, Betsy was a substitute teacher for the Galvin Middle School. She went beyond the basic duties and shared her love of learning with the students.

Betsy also had a vibrant life of travel: trips to England, Ireland, Hawaii, Spain, a hiking trip in Switzerland (her favorite) and to many destinations in the United States. Betsy was a skilled tennis player and competed in the town leagues for many years; she participated in charity events and cared deeply about the serious issues of our times; overall a person with many interests.

In addition to Betsy’s three sons, she leaves two grandchildren: Noelia and Gavin Rogers of Miami Shores, FL, whom she adored. Betsy’s siblings are Thomas G. O’Donnell Jr., Severna Park, MD; Elizabeth Diane Harmon, Saugus; Marilee Cunningham, Harpers Ferry, WV; John M. O’Donnell (deceased; and Margaret Rose (Sue) O’Donnell Cheever (deceased). Betsy also has many nieces and nephews and many friends.

All of Betsy’s family and friends will miss her greatly.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday January 18 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Reception to follow at Harrington’s Pub, 17 Water St., Wakefield from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the “Thomas G. O’Donnell Fund” found at tsfofwakefield.org. For online guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.