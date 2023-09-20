COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Last weekend, several members of Wakefield Fire Fighters Local 1478 traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado for the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremony.

This annual ceremony honors those fire fighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The family of fallen Wakefield Fire Fighter Lt. Robert Ford was accompanied by members of Wakefield Fire Fighters Local 1478 as their brother Lt. Robert Ford’s name was added to the memorial. Lt. Ford passed away from occupational cancer on Oct. 24, 2021.

Nearly 6,000 people came to the memorial as they read the names of 572 brother and sister firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Two-thirds of those were due to occupational cancer.

“Lt. Ford will forever be remembered and honored,” said a representative of Local 1478.

The IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, located in the shadow of Pikes Peak, honors the sacrifice made by IAFF members who serve as professional fire fighters and have given their lives in the line of duty.