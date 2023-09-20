WAKEFIELD — Kellie M. Zukowski-Mulloy, age 46, of Wakefield died Wednesday, September 13 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Stoneham on June 24, 1977 she was the daughter of Paul and Karen (Hayward) Zukowski. Kellie was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. She then went on to graduate from Mass College of Liberal Arts. She was a standout basketball player in high school and college. Kellie had worked at Crossmark as a project coordinator for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, James T. Mulloy, Jr.; her son, James R. Mulloy; her daughter, Gracie Mulloy; her sister Kerrie Larson and her husband Dan; and her niece and nephew, Summer and Blake.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery on Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements are in the care of McDonald Funeral Home. For guestbook, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.