READING — The Wakefield/Lynnfield boys’ cooperative swim team started its season off with a splash, as the swimmers convincingly won their first meet on Saturday, Dec. 16 over the North Reading/Wilmington cooperative boys’ team at the Burbank YMCA. The meet was a thriller and Wakefield/Lynnfield finished with a total of 93 points to the 73 points that were scored against them. In addition to the win, there were a number of state qualifying times and a new school record set.

There are plenty of people to mention who helped the team live up to its potential. James Cook, a freshman, who is looking like a swimmer to watch for years to come, took first place in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:54.58 and also the 100-backstroke, clocking in at 58.85. Both of these times were outstanding and guaranteed Cook a spot in the state meet for each event.

Some of the other key performers for Wakefield were the Brown brothers, as Henry Brown finished first in the 100-freestyle, and Robert Brown won the 500-freestyle race.

Henry Brown, although placing second, also qualified for states in the 200-freestyle along with teammate Cook as they drove each other to their limits during this race and put up amazing times.

Senior captain, Evan Chan, impressed everyone by placing first in the 50-freestyle with a stellar time of 23.33. This performance was yet another which resulted in a Wakefield swimmer clinching a spot in the state meet. Chan along with senior captain, Cooper Davis, demonstrated great leadership in pushing their teammates to succeed and drawing the best out of every swimmer.

The relay teams provided some excitement as well. In the 200-freestyle relay, Cook, Robert Brown, Henry Brown and Chan placed first and qualified for states with a time of 1:34.68.

An additional 200-freestyle relay team, consisting of Davis, Marc Gagne and Lynnfield swimmers Andee Shieh and Nick DeGennaro placed second and were only a few seconds off the state qualifying time, so that is a goal they will work toward,

In the 400-freestyle relay, Cook, Robert Brown, Henry Brown and Chan not only qualified for states, but also broke the school record for this event with a time of 3:31.61.

The team members were elated with their results from this meet and proud of the work they put in.

When asked to comment on the impressive start, captain Chan stated, “Experiencing a successful start to the season is incredibly uplifting for the entire team. Qualifying for the state meet showcases the hard work, dedication and unity of the entire team. I am excited for the journey and what the future has to hold.”

It will be interesting to see how the team progresses throughout the season. There seems to be a sense that this journey will be a special one.