(The following was written to Wakefield Public School families by Superintendent Doug Lyons, Kara Mauro and the administrative team. Students return to class tomorrow.)

WAKEFIELD — We could not be more excited to welcome our students and faculty back for the 2024-2025 school year. The start of the new school year is often filled with a wide range of emotions. The summer allows us opportunities to have different experiences, catch up with friends and family and slow down a bit. However, the return to structured schedules, normalcy and routine is often welcomed as our schools are an important touchstone for so many. We take such pride in the safe spaces provided for our students and families by our phenomenal teachers, staff and administrators. We are always here to support you and your students in any way we can.

New Staff

Please help us to welcome our new educators.We are so fortunate to have them joining our WPS team.

Gregory Hurley, Galvin Assistant Principal; Lauren Parillo, Galvin MS Special Ed Coordinator; Alyssa Kaplan, Greenwood Psychologist; Karen Purba, Reading Specialist; Catherine Garvey, Doyle Integrated Preschool; Andrea Fouse, Walton/Dolbeare K-2 Science Specialist; Silvia Tucci, WMHS Italian; Halley Angel, WMHS English; Kyle Virgin, Dolbeare 4th Grade; Cynthia Wong, Galvin MS STRIVE Program Lead; Crystal Quinton, WMHS Guidance Counselor; Sarah Weisenborn, WMHS EL; David Lee, Galvin MS 6th Grade Math; Jack Stopa, Galvin MS STEM; Simon Kigwana, WMHS Math; Vanessa Kaddaras, WMHS Health/Wellness; Kate Murphy, Walton Special Education Teacher; Mike Crocco, Galvin MS 6th Grade Social Studies; Phil Cataldo, WMHS Music; Amy Chiaravalloti, GMS Health; Livia Bernhardt, WMHS Math Teacher; and Michael Richardson, WMHS Language Based Program Teacher.

WMHS Building Project and Safety

As we prepare to welcome students back on September 5, there are many updates to share. First, we are pleased to report that our high school construction project is progressing nicely and the foundation for the new building is in the ground. We remain on schedule and on budget and plan to move into the new building in January of 2027. We want to thank the Permanent Building Committee (PBC), the construction team, the Wakefield Police and our Director of Facilities Tim O’Brien and his team of custodians for working to get the high school campus and all of our buildings ready to welcome back students.

As students return, safety is a first priority for the administration, the police and the construction team. At WMHS, you will notice new speed tables installed on Farm St. and on Hemlock Rd. to slow traffic, as well as the addition of a Crossing Guard on Farm St. to ensure students can cross safely during high school arrival. You will also notice that the high school campus has become separated as construction in the upper lot expansion is underway. This will mean less student parking. The Wakefield Police have made more parking available on Farm St. but student parking will be tight. We are encouraging students to carpool whenever possible.

At Woodville, Principal Carter has worked to arrange a two lane drop off with families using both the side entrance Steve Gates Way and the front of the building. More communication will be forthcoming from Mr. Carter on drop off procedures for families. The other schools are prepped and ready to welcome students back.

New Schedules at All Levels

We are pleased to welcome our students back for their first day of school on Thursday, September 5. Please note the changes in the length of the instructional day for students at all levels. The first day of school for all students is a full day. Please note that our incoming kindergarten students have a delayed start on September 5 starting at 10 a.m. at all schools.

School hours

Doyle Early Childhood Center: full day programs 8:40 a.m. or 8:50 a.m. drop off and 2:15 p.m. or 2:25 p.m. dismissal; half day schedules 8:50 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. *Principal Blacker will communicate specific arrival and dismissal times for families; Elementary Schools: 8:40 a.m.-2:50 p.m.; Galvin Middle School: 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; and Wakefield Memorial High School/POST: 7:30 a.m.-2:10 p.m.



New Website

We are excited to announce the launch of our new Wakefield Public Schools website at www.wpsk12.org. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing clear, accessible and up-to-date information to our school community.

Our primary goal with this new platform is to streamline and simplify the process of finding the resources you need. Whether you’re a parent seeking information about school events, a student exploring course options or an alumnus looking to reconnect with the Wakefield community, we believe you will find the website more user-friendly and informative.



We envision this website as a living document that will continue to evolve based on your feedback. Your input is invaluable to us as we strive to create a website that truly meets the needs of our community. We encourage you to explore the new site and share your thoughts with us. Also, please note the new website address and update your saved bookmarks accordingly.

Website feedback can be emailed to smdistrict@wpsk12.org.



Food Services Update

We hope you have all had a restful summer and an opportunity to spend some time with family and loved ones. We are ready and excited to welcome students back to start a new year, filled with hope and opportunity. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s principal or to us directly.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

