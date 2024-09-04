US Army veteran

WAKEFIELD — Vincent Campanella, a lifelong resident of Wakefield passed away on September 1 surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Vincent, known by friends as Vinny, was born on November 12, 1937, lived a life of dedication, love, service and mentorship. He left high school early to join the Army to be eligible for the GI Bill. His service took him to Korea where he proudly served his country, as he would tell you, “For two years, nine months and 13 days, approximately.”

After his military service, Vinny attended Northeastern University’s night school while working full-time. His perseverance led to the achievement of several associate degrees and ultimately a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Beyond his many accomplishments, Vinny was a mentor to young professionals guiding them throughout their careers. His legacy of kindness, hard work and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.

Vinny met the love of his life, Claire Palumbo in 1963 and they married in 1964. They, along with family, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past July 19. Together, Vinny and Claire built a beautiful family, raising four children: Michael (deceased) and his spouse Christine; Brenda Campanella and her spouse Mike Jech; Tony and his spouse Beatrix Zimmermann;, and Kevin and his spouse Anne-Elisabeth (Liz). He loved and adored his grandchildren: Escher Campanella, Lili Campanella, Joseph (Jack) Campanella and Clara Jech. He also left many nieces and nephews. Vinny was preceded in death by his parents Vincenzo and Rita; his sister Jacqueline Palizzolo; his brother David; and his beloved son Michael.

Vinny was one of the original pin setters at the Wakefield Bowladrome and he continued bowling and participating in leagues there for 60 years. Vinny was a proud member of the American Legion for 41 years and a member of the West Side Social Club for 50+ years. A passionate baseball enthusiast, Vinny coached both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He played a pivotal role in reviving American Legion Baseball in Wakefield for over 20 years coaching alongside his friend Bob Romano. His dedication to the sport and to the young athletes he mentored left a lasting impact on countless lives. Vinny and his friends started making homemade wine in 1978 and friends and family enjoyed sampling it on any occasion they could dream up. Vinny was a member of the original committee that planned the Gulch reunion parties that brought together childhood friends for 30+ years.

In his retirement years, he also enjoyed tending his garden and watching financial and local news. Vinny lived a full and meaningful life, leaving behind a legacy of love and service. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.

The family would like to thank Care Dimensions and the Kaplan House for their loving care of Vinny over the last few months.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) to honor Vinny’s infinite love for his son Michael via direct link at curecca.link/VincentCampanella or via website at cholangiocarcinoma.org. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.