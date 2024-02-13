Enjoyed the ocean and shopping

WAKEFIELD — Marilyn L. Forbes, age 79 of Wakefield died on Sunday, February 11 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers following a brief illness. She was born in Malden on August 4, 1944. Marilyn was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Edith (DeViller) Muise.

A lifelong Wakefield resident, she was one of six children. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean, shopping and being with her family whom she cherished deeply. Marilyn was a woman of strong faith.

She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Jack Forbes. She was the loving mother of Wendy Proodian and her husband Paul of Wilmington. She was the sister of Madeline Muse of Fitchburg and the late Marjorie Kittery, Hazel Jacquard, Lester Muise and Yvonne Bragalone. Marilyn is also survived by her granddaughter Rose Proodian and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, February 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For guestbook, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.