WAKEFIELD — Mary T. Murphy, age 92, a longtime resident of Wakefield for more than 60 years, died peacefully on January 22 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Wakefield.

Born in Somerville on October 15, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Leo F. and Marie A. (Berlo) Collette. Mary was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of St. Clements Catholic High School. After marrying and starting her family in Somerville, they moved to Wakefield in 1959; Mary began attending night school and working at Dunkin Donuts as an assistant manager. Once she completed her computer programming classes, she went to work for BayBank for more than 25 years, ultimately retiring in 1995. Mary was an excellent seamstress, making family wedding dresses, Easter outfits, coats, curtains, slipcovers and even making things for her parish. She was also wonderful at needlepoint and loved to ballroom dance.

She was the mother of Janice L. Murphy of Brewster; Kerri J. McCloskey and her husband Douglas of Eastham; Leo E. Murphy of Mooresville, NC; Paul D. Murphy and his wife Lori of Moultonborough, NH; and the late Michael G. Murphy. She was the sister of Jane Joseph of CT; Linda Joyce of DE; the late Katherine Collette; Patricia Raines; and Leona Collette. She was the grandmother of Joshua, Katie, Zachary, Kelsey, Bryan and the late Michael; and the great grandmother of Benjamin, Madison, Paige, General, Vivienne, Taylor, Ethan, Adam, Jack and Shawn. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kim E. Murphy of OK.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, January 27 at 2 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. For online condolence, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.