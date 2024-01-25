The School Committee recently heard from members of the cast of Legally Blonde, Jr. The Musical, which will be staged at Galvin Middle School from Thursday, January 25 through Saturday, January 27 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m, matinee Sunday, January 28.

Cast member Avery Viscardi Bankert read the School Committee and Department Mission Statement at this week’s meeting.

Galvin teacher and show director Elton Knupp said the show was chosen because “we’re totally student run and I was looking for something that incorporates as many people as possible and it’s a fun show.”

She hinted there will be a special guest in the Saturday performance.

“I’ve seen some of the shows and the talent is amazing,” School Committee member Peter Davis reacted. “We’re amazingly lucky to have these kids.”