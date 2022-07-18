MASSACHUSETTS STATE LOTTERY Communications Director Christian Tejas (right) was in town last week to celebrate the Lottery’s 50th anniversary by highlighting the fact that Wakefield has received over $84 million in unrestricted local aid since the lottery began five decades ago. Joining Tejas on the Bandstand at the Lower Common were Town Administrator Stephen P. Main (left) and Town Councilor Ed Dombroski.

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Lottery, in collaboration with lotteries across the United States and Canada, will be observing National Lottery Week, a celebration of lotteries throughout North America in acknowledgement of their collective contributions to the communities they serve, from July 17-23.

The Mass Lottery established the first National Lottery Day on July 17, 2018, providing consumers and retail partners with a day of special promotions for lottery products, while celebrating the Lottery as an essential source of unrestricted local aid in the Commonwealth since selling its first ticket in 1972. In 2019, the Mass Lottery and other lotteries collaborated to create the first National Lottery Week.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, National Lottery Week is a great opportunity to express our appreciation for our customers, retailers and communities, all of whom share in our success,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “We are grateful for our industry colleagues who have joined us over the last five years to make this a national celebration.”

Over the course of the week, the Mass Lottery will utilize social media to highlight multiple themes, including the support the Lottery provides to all 351 cities and towns, the Lottery’s retail partners, and responsible gambling. Appreciation of lottery customers will be celebrated with the following promotions:

Multiply the Fun at Lottery Claim Centers

On Wednesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, visit any of the Lottery’s six claim centers (Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester) and purchase a “Multiply the Fun” packet consisting of one of each of the new “X The Money” instant tickets ($18 value) for an opportunity to drop the puck in the Plinko Board and win a Lottery merchandise prize.

50 Years of Winning Social Media Promotion

From Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22, enter this free promotion daily on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win a $50 prize. Each day, a total of five $50 winners will be randomly selected (three from Facebook, two from Instagram). The Lottery will make a post on Facebook and Instagram each day with instructions on how to enter.

Cash Wheel Live

All week long, enter online for a free chance to win up to $500 in a special Facebook Live event that will take place Wednesday, July 27.

Complete details about all Lottery Week promotions are available at masslottery.com.

Approximately 98 percent of funds generated from Mass Lottery games go directly back into the economy through prizes (73 percent), unrestricted aid for cities and towns (19 percent), and retailer commissions and bonuses (6 percent). The remainder supports Lottery operations, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities, and other benefits.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, since selling its first ticket in 1972, the Mass Lottery has generated over $140 billion in revenues, awarded over $100 billion in prizes, returned over $30 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns, and paid over $8 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers.

Throughout the country, lottery proceeds are dedicated to a variety of important causes, including local aid, education, environmental conservation, elderly care, tourism, and economic development. In fiscal year 2021 alone, U.S. lotteries generated more than $28 billion for these causes.