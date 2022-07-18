A family-oriented woman, the Director of the Institute for Scientific Research at BC

READING — Patricia Helen Doherty, age 72, of Reading, formerly of Wakefield passed away Thursday, July 14 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Boston on May 23, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Helen G. (Sienkiewicz) Larson.

Patricia was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston. She received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from UMass Amherst, and a master’s from Boston College. Patricia had been employed by Boston College for many years, serving as the Director of the Institute for Scientific Research at the time of her passing. Her research focused on space weather and ionospheric conditions on Global Navigation Satellite Systems. In addition, her involvement in several international scientific organizations allowed her to fulfill her passion for travelling the world. She will be missed by friends and colleagues the world over.

Patricia loved to spend her free time with her family at home in Reading, on Cape Cod, and in the White Mountains. She had a variety of interests, and just recently returned to cycling. Above all things, Patricia loved her family. She and her husband shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. They raised their family in Reading, moved to Wakefield for a number of years, before ultimately returning to Reading. She cherished time with her family; most especially with her grandchildren who all lovingly called her “Nana.”

Patricia was the wife of Charles V. Doherty. She was the loving mother of Karen M. Stickney and her husband James of Walpole, and Brian J. Doherty of Reading. She was the adoring grandmother of Hailey and Liam Darling and Julia Stickney. She was the sister of Michael Larson and his late wife Anne of Hull, and William Larson and his wife Barbara of Salem. She was the sister-in-law of Diane M. O’Brien and her late husband Edward of Westwood. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Figaro.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield following the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s name may be made to The May Institute, 41 Pacella Park Dr, Randolph, MA 02368. https://www.mayinstitute.org/.