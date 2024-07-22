WAKEFIELD — A public forum is planned for July 31 to discuss the possible next steps as the town plans a multi-family zoning district mandated by the state.

Massachusetts recently passed a state law that requires MBTA communities to have a zoning district where multi-family housing is permitted “as of right.” Under the law, Wakefield is classified as an MBTA Commuter Rail Community and required to create a compliant district near Commuter Rail stations. Two Articles proposing such overlay districts were not passed by voters at Wakefield’s April 2024 Town Meeting. According to Massachusetts law, the deadline for Wakefield to adopt such a district is December 31, 2024.

Recognizing the implications should Wakefield not comply with the state regulation, the Town Council has created a subcommittee to reassess Wakefield’s approach. The Town Council 40A Subcommittee Public Forum will be held on July 31, 2024, to discuss next steps with the community. The session will begin at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building’s Community Room (1 Union Street). Remote access via Zoom is available, click here for the agenda and meeting details.

Section 3A of MGL c. 40A requires that an MBTA community shall have at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right and meets other criteria set forth in the statute. The Attorney General issued a statement reiterating that, “Communities that fail to comply with the Law may be subject to civil enforcement action. Non-compliant MBTA Communities are also subject to the administrative consequence of being rendered ineligible to receive certain forms of state funding. Importantly, MBTA Communities cannot avoid their obligations under the Law by foregoing this funding…MBTA Communities that fail to comply with the Law’s requirements also risk liability under federal and state fair housing laws.”

For more information visit www.wakefield.ma.us/mbta-zoning.