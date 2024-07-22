WAKEFIELD — The Lynch Construction Unknowns used a six-run first inning and never looked back as they swept the season series against the Loafers 10-3, Thursday night at Moulton Park. The win moves the Question Marks to 4-3-1 in Twi League action as the back end of the schedule is looming.

The Unknowns jumped all over the Loaf’s starting pitcher, Dom Sorrentino in the first as “Wub” Power led off by getting plunked in the first at-bat. Cousin Luke Martin followed by ripping a hit to left field, sending Power to third base. Martin stole second base, and the next batter, Brett Maloney, smacked a line drive to right-center field, knocking in Power for the first run of the inning. After an out, Chris Porter launched a double over the left fielder’s head, scoring Martin and Maloney. Chris Alden poked a fly ball to right field that the Loafer outfielder dropped, allowing Porter third base. The next Orange hitter, Bryan Butt, drove the ball deep enough to left field for a Sac Fly, scoring Porter. Sean Alexander then worked a walk and Scott Elwell kept the hitting going by singling to center field to load the bases. Adam Chanley, known primarily as a pitcher, showed he can handle the lumber too by scorching a line drive double down the left field line that plated Alden and Alexander for the fifth and sixth runs of the inning.

The Loaf got one run back in the bottom of the first inning. Jared Pavey worked a base on balls from Unknown’s starting hurler Alden. Pavey moved up to second on an infield groundout and then Ben Waldrip drove him in on the first of his three gargantuan hits of the game.

The Orange continued the scoring in the second inning. Hot-hitting Martin, collected his second hit of the game and again stole second base. He slid over to third on a wild pitch and strode home on a fielder’s choice by Porter. Porter would eventually score the eighth run of the game on another hit from Alden.

The Loafers cut the lead down in the fourth and fifth innings. Matt Smith knocked in the second run for the Loaf on a single to left, scoring Dom Sorrentino, who reached base earlier on a fielder’s choice. In the fifth inning, leadoff hitter James Beaton walked and stole second base. Beaton scrambled home on Waldrip’s massive long double to right-center field for the Loaf’s third and final run of the game.

The Unknowns tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth on back-to-back singles from Power and Martin. They both would round the bases and find home plate on Matt Elwell’s sharp single to left field, accounting for the 10-3 final.

The Unknowns’ next game during their 40th anniversary season is tomorrow night against the Highlife at Moulton Park.

The Orange are 2nd in the Twi behind only the undefeated Brewers. Behind the top two squads are the Expos (3-3-2), Highlife (3-4), Slappers (2-4) and Loafers (2-7).