By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – Clouds and fog could not dampen the enthusiasm of scores of people who turned out yesterday for the annual Menorah Lighting ceremony on the Common, celebrating the eight-day Jewish holiday of Chanukah, which began on Dec. 25.

Yesterday’s festivities were sponsored by Chabad of Wakefield, with Rabbi Sruly Brook serving as master of ceremonies.

After welcoming those in attendance, Rabbi Brook briefly recounted Chanukah’s origin story. Some 2,000 years ago, a small group of Jews stood up and fought the Syrian Greeks in a war, Rabbi Brook said. When they returned to the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, they found everything destroyed. They were commanded to light the menorah, but they found only one small jug of the ritually pure oil required. Miraculously, this small jug of oil kept the menorah lit for eight days.

Rabbi Brook said that that little jug of oil represents the divine Godly spark within each of us, ready to be ignited to expel the darkness that occasionally comes.

Rabbi Brook welcomed Alex Shikhanovich to offer a few words of greeting from Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield.

Rabbi Brook then invited Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio to light the shamash, the candle that is used to light the other candles on the menorah. Rabbi Brook proceeded to light five of the candles on the town menorah on the Common, representing the first five days of Chunukah. He then led the crowd in reciting several blessings.

Rabbi Brook asked several children to lead the singing of the Chunukah song “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel,” before inviting all in attendance to enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts and hot cider.

The food intermission was followed by a “gelt drop” and a fire show performed by “Eric.”

For the gelt drop, gelt (money) in the form of chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil was supposed to be dropped from the ladder of a Wakefield fire engine to be gathered by children. This had to be modified after the fire crew on hand was called away to a house fire. Wakefield Police Officer Russ Carman filled in, tossing the coins to waiting kids.