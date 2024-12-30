STONEHAM — The Wakefield High girls’ hockey team welcomed Gloucester to the Stoneham Arena on Dec. 23. A tense stalemate in the 1st period gave way to a track meet in the 2nd as both teams combined to score 5 goals with the visitors taking a 3-2 lead into the 3rd. Wakefield’s comeback attempt came up just short in the final period as the Fishermen escaped Stoneham with a 4-2 win.

Wakefield’s goals were scored by junior captain Rory McNeill and freshman Paige Eriksen. Eriksen also assisted on McNeill’s goal while freshman Molly Girotti and 8th grader Tori Carangelo assisted on Eriksen’s tally.

The Warriors, who are working in multiple new players this season including four freshmen and eight 8th graders, fell to 0-5 on the season while Gloucester improved to 3-1.

Wakefield’s 8th grade starting goalie, Giana Rizzuto, played a great game for the home team, coming up with 30 saves. She had 9 in the 1st period, making multiple stops through traffic and helping the rest of the team gain confidence as an even frame ended scoreless.

The 2nd picked up almost immediately as both teams pushed for the first goal.

Wakefield found it on a perfect finish by McNeill, 3:30 into the period.

On the play, Eriksen won the puck off the half boards and centered a backhand dish to McNeill who deked a defender and buried a wrister low, glove side for the 1-0 lead.

Gloucester’s equalizer came just over 2 minutes later and they stayed on the front foot for the next 7 minutes as Rizzuto needed to come up with multiple clutch saves to keep it level.

Gloucester took the lead on a power play goal with 4 minutes left and they made it 3-1 with 1:30 remaining, seemingly taking all the wind out of Wakefield’s sails.

That’s when Eriksen took matter into her own hands. On the ensuing face-off, which was won by Girotti and quickly pushed across the neutral to Eriksen by Carangelo, Eriksen took control beat a defender and sniped one across the goalie’s cage, stick side high in a sequence that took just 5 seconds off the clock, making it 3-2.

Wakefield took that momentum into the 3rd and Rizzuto made the save of the game 2 minutes in with the left pad on a crazy deflection. Gloucester soon found their footing in the final frame and peppered the Wakefield cage, outshooting the Warriors 14-4 in the 3rd (34-12 total).

The Fishermen scored an insurance goal with 6:12 left and the Warriors couldn’t find another to put the pressure on, ending a well-played game at 4-2.

Wakefield was back at it today at noon when they hosted Bishop Fenwick (0-3).