FITCHBURG — The outdoor track and field Meet of Champions was held on Thursday and Saturday at Fitchburg State with the top athletes from across all divisions qualifying from performances throughout the whole season.

Joe Patt had a strong performance in the pentathlon a week after being crowned the Division 4 champion. Patt made the podium with a 6th place finish. He finished with a total of 3,097 points. He also competed in the javelin, placing 19th with a throw of 154’9”.

In the 800 meters, William Mezikofsky placed 15th with a time of 1:58.24.

Liam Taggart ran a personal best of 4:20.76 in the 1 mile to place 16th. Taggart was just 0.11 of a second from breaking Matt Greatorex’s school record.

In the 100 meters, Ethan Gori ran an 11.24 and was 19th overall.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Ollie Polster, William Mezikofsky and Liam Taggart placed 11th in 8:04.06.

This weekend, the 4×800 meter relay team will compete at the New England Championships along with Gori in the 100 meters.

The following week, Patt will compete in the decathlon at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia on June 13 and 14.

Also competing at Nationals will be the 4 Mile relay team which qualified with top mile performances from Taggart, Polster, William Mezikofksy and George Palmer.