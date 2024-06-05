WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association will hold its annual Festival by the Lake on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wakefield’s Lower Common.

The Festival by the Lake promises to be one of the highlights of the Wakefield summer season. With an expected 120 talented artists and crafters exhibiting, numerous local non-profit organizations in attendance, live music from the historic bandstand, delicious food and 50/50 raffles, it promises to be a memorable day. The popular children’s activities area will offer feature bouncy houses, the Rolling Railroad ride, face painting, balloon animals and more.

In case of rain, the Festival will be postponed to Sunday, June 9. Check our website at wcna.org or our vm at 781-246-9262 after 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7 for postponement information.

Arts & Crafts: As one of the largest craft events in the area, the Festival draws some of the finest craftspeople from throughout New England and it attracts visitors from as far away as Maine and New York. Besides a variety of high quality, hand-made arts and crafts, thousands of visitors also enjoy the children’s entertainments, non-profit organizations’ displays, live music, fine food, beautiful Lake Quannapowitt and wonderful New England weather.

Entertainment: Before 12 p.m., we will be featuring the Jazz sounds of Audie Bridges and his band. Audie has been a favorite of the festival for many years. In the afternoon, we will be featuring Steve Hurl of the band Jumpin’ Juba, playing blues mixed with many flavors of American “roots” music: New Orleans inspired swamp rock, classic boogie-woogie, folk, Memphis rock & roll and a mix of everything from calypso to country.

Delicious food: The WCNA will once again provide delicious fresh-cooked grilled burgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, desserts and a variety of snacks and refreshing cold drinks.

WCNA projects: The Festival provides funding for WCNA’s civic improvement projects. Our current projects are repair of the Veteran’s Memorial Common fence.

WCNA annual events: Every year, the WCNA hosts The Festival by the Lake, The Spring Egg Hunt and The Lighting of the Lights. These three annual events, in addition to all the beautification projects are the organization’s gifts to the Town of Wakefield.

For information about the Festival by the Lake or WCNA, visit wcna.org.