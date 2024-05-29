WESTFIELD — The Wakefield High outdoor girls’ track and field team had a great showing at the Div. 4 State Championship Meet on Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State.

Junior Lily Sallee ran a fantastic race finishing 2nd overall in the 800 with a huge PR of 2:19.11.

“She had an unbelievable kick in the last 200 meters and was so close to winning the race,” said head coach Karen Barrett.

Sallee will go on to compete at All States tomorrow in Fitchburg.

“To make it to All States is such a great accomplishment,” said Barrett. “They take the top 32 runners in the state of Massachusetts. Lily has certainly worked hard and I am super proud of her.”

Freshman Quin Wilcox competed in the 200 and 400 at states. She ran a PR in the 200 (27.56) and was very close to a PR in the 400, her time of 1:01.92 good for 13th overall.

“She has a great career in track ahead of her,” said Barrett.

Sophomore Abby Hartigan had a great race in the 200 with a PR of 26.96 (15th overall). She then went on to make the finals in the 100 with another PR of 12.86, placing 8th, earning a medal and a trip to All States.

Sophomore Kyler Dennison had a big PR of 17.61 in the 100 hurdles.

Senior Lauren Mangarelli made it to the finals in the discus, placing 9th overall with a big PR of 92’07”. She also competed in the shot put, her throw of 30’06.5” good for 14th overall.

Senior Fiona Recene, sophomore Liza Bangston, Wilcox and Sallee had a 4th place finish in the 4×400 relay with a PR of 4:10.22, earning them a medal.

Bangston also competed in the 800, her time of 2:25.30 good for 14th.

The Warriors had two competitors in the mile. Sallee took 16th in 5:29.13 and senior Charlotte O’Neil was in the top 25 in 5:47.55.

Junior Grace Brackett competed in the 2 mile, her time of 12:58.62 earning her 22nd overall.

Sophomore Brendia Diaz competed in the javelin, taking 21st with a throw of 70’09”.

The Warrior 4×100 relay finished 11th in 52.15. That team included Hartigan, Dennison, junior Sophia Anderson and senior Maya Neal.

Anderson also competed in the long jump (15’07.5” 21st) and triple jump (31’10” 22nd).