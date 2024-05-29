Contagious laughter, positive energy and genuine good spirit will carry on

WAKEFIELD — Salvy “Sal” DiCarlo, longtime of Wakefield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family after a valiant, stubborn and good humored battle with cancer at Newton-Wellesley Hospital on Sunday, May 26. Sal was only 56.

Sal was born in Stoneham on August 13, 1967, one of four children of the late Saverio DiCarlo and Antonina (Marabello) DiCarlo. A Somerville native, Sal graduated from Somerville High School and briefly ran a coffee shop with his brother, Tony. He then began his true calling in HVAC, gaining experience working for Atlantic Heating and AC before establishing Unified Mechanical Inc. in Wakefield in 1996. On April 25, 1992, Sal married his beloved wife and best friend, Mary M. Allenshepski and they settled in Wakefield to start a family of three children.

With great dedication to the trade, Sal was a passionate and well-respected HVAC technician and grew Unified Mechanical into a thriving business. Recognized for his expertise and personal touch, Sal served as President of the Massachusetts Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors for two years. Never too serious, Sal always kept things light, but balanced his laughter with his strong work ethic and passion for a job well done.

A sports enthusiast, Sal enjoyed 34 years as a Bruins season ticket holder, attending numerous games with friends and family. While working hard to establish his business, Sal was happy to serve as a t-ball, soccer and baseball coach for Wakefield while his children were young. He and Mary saw numerous rock concerts over the years, always keeping ticket stubs from each show.

Sal was happiest anywhere there was a beach and warm sun, especially his happy place in Old Orchard Beach, ME where he escaped for time relaxing on the deck, sipping a cold drink and listening to classic rock. With a lifelong love for food, Sal was a food connoisseur who developed very strong opinions from in depth food tests spanning across New England states and miles of coastline searching for the best of his favorite lobster rolls, pizza, steak and cheese, espresso and “a good cup of coffee.”

Sal’s honest, good-hearted and welcoming smile drew people closer to him. He was always good natured with a quick one liner to offer and filled the room with laughter. He lived to make others laugh and enjoyed lively conversation with those around him. He effortlessly lifted up the spirits of those around him with his smile and quick wit. Sal will be deeply and sorely missed, but his contagious laughter, positive energy and genuine good spirit will carry on within his family. May he rest in peace.

Sal was the beloved husband of Mary M. (Allenshepski) DiCarlo with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Devoted father of Joseph DiCarlo and his wife Aliera of N. Branford, CT; Andrew DiCarlo of Wakefield; and Nina DiCarlo of Wakefield. Loving grandfather of Hayden and Greyson. Dear brother of Dolores Szwarc of N. Billerica; Anthony DiCarlo of Ocean Park, ME; and the late Sandro DiCarlo. Also survived by his best dog pal, Lacey and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather in honor of Sal’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. before leaving in procession to the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, formerly St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield for his funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Gifts in Sal’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.