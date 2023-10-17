Loved to travel

BURLINGTON — Nancy Virginia Canty, known to her loved ones as Nancy, passed away peacefully on October 9 in Burlington, MA at the age of 83. Born on December 11, 1939 in Stoneham, Nancy was a beloved sister, aunt and stepmother.

Nancy was a selfless and caring individual who always put others before herself. She had a strong bond with her sister, Linda Hourihan and they were inseparable. Nancy’s family meant the world to her and she cherished her relationships with her brother-in-law, Tom Hourihan and her stepdaughters, Kim Kelly, Jane Herbert and Tommy Brazis. She was also a loving aunt to her nephew, Michael Hourihan and her niece, Kelly and her husband Dave Poterfield. Nancy will be deeply missed by her sister-in-law Peggy Canty, as well as her nieces and nephews: Sean, Danielle, Lindsey, Tyler, Jacob, Bella, Joshua, Caleb, Cody, Caden, Rocco, Lydia and Benjamin. Nancy also held a special place in her heart for her cat, Max. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Canty, her nephew Timothy Hourihan and her stepdaughter Diane Manuel.

Nancy attended Wakefield High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1957. She went onto work for American Mutual for many years and retired from New England Heritage Insurance Agency. She was dedicated to her career.

Nancy’s faith was an important part of her life and she found solace at Crossroad Christian Church in Peabody. In her free time, Nancy loved to travel. Among her favorite places were Ireland, Alaska and California; and she enjoyed many trips to Florida to visit family. She also enjoyed her time at her vacation home in the mountains in North Conway, NH. She had a particular fondness for her cat, Max, who brought her great joy and comfort.

A memorial service for Nancy will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Crossroads Christian Church, 15 Lynn St., Peabody, MA 01960 or to PAWS, 411 Lowell St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.

Nancy’s kind and loving nature will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in our hearts of her family and friends.