Government inspector enjoyed traveling, golfing and fishing

WAKEFIELD — Salvatore J. Miceli, 81, of Wakefield, formerly of Somerville, passed away on September 15, 2023.

He was the caring father of Eric Miceli and his wife Linda, Paul Miceli, and Phil Miceli and his wife Ellen. He was the proud grandfather of Jessica and Nicholas Miceli. He was the brother of Veronica Sullivan and her husband Thomas. Sal was predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Linda Miceli, who passed away on August 22, 2020.

Sal worked at the Boston Naval Shipyard and for the U.S. government as a systems inspector. He most enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, and being outside fishing, clamming, golfing and gardening.

Family and friends are cordially invited to visiting hours for both Sal and Linda at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading (corner of Park Street and Rt. 28 at the Reading line) on Monday, October 23, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the request of the family, the funeral service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation in Sal’s name to a charity of your choice.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotafuneralhomes.com.