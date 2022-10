ONE OF THE latest donations to the collection of the Wakefield Historical Society was this West Point overcoat owned by Cadet William Wesley Wanamaker and donated by Marjorie and Steve Wells. Wanamaker, a graduate of Wakefield schools, rose to the rank of Brigadier General and was the Army’s Assistant Chief Engineer in New Guinea and the Philippines from January 1944 to November 1945, working under General McArthur. The Museum is open to the public on Sunday, October 23, from 1-3 p.m.