THE WARRIOR girls’ and boys’ cross country teams celebrated their seniors in the final home meet of the 2022 season on Tuesday at Wakefield High. Pictured from left to right is Brian Casey, Sam Bangston, Matt McCoy, Ben Stratton, Devon Jellison, Will Riley, Madison Nett, David LoCoco, Leith Jones and Marcus Conte. (Nancy Stratton Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team beat Stoneham 15-50 in their last home meet of the season on Tuesday. The Warriors celebrated seniors Devon Jellison and Madison Nett who were competing in their final home meet.

Lily Sallee took first place overall in 20:16 followed closely by Charlotte O’Neil at 20:18.

“Sallee and O’Neil took the lead in the second mile and pushed each other for a strong performance,” said head coach Karen Barrett.

Nett took 3rd in 20:43 followed by Jellison and Julia Welch who both finished in 21:04.

“Nett, Jellison and Welch also ran great finishing within a minute of our leaders,” said Barrett. “That is a recipe for success when the girls are in a pack with less than a minute between their times.”

Lexi Yianacopolus (21:24) and Maeve Schermerhorn (21:43) finished up the scoring for the varsity team with great efforts.

The win was especially important for Nett and Jellison, both captains for the Warriors this year.

“They have done a phenomenal job as captains,” said Barrett. “I’ve appreciated their positive effort and attitude all season. I’m really proud of them.”

Wakefield (4-1) will finish their regular season on Tuesday at Wilmington High.