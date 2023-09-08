WAKEFIELD — The MBTA/Keolis will be working on its commuter rail tracks, including portions of the rail that run through Wakefield, beginning Saturday, September 9.

It is anticipated that the work will take place seven days a week, from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. as crews progress along the line from Reading into Melrose. Though it’s estimated that this project will take about two months to complete, workers will not be in Wakefield for that full timeframe. Trains will not be running while work is ongoing, so no train horns are anticipated.

From this weekend through through November 5, buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove on the MBTA’s Haverhill Line.

Trains will make regular stops between Haverhill and Ballardvale, stop at Anderson/Woburn on the Lowell Line and operate express to North Station.

A bus shuttle will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connection with Lowell Line and Haverhill Line trains.

At Oak Grove and Malden Center, passengers can make a connection with the Orange Line.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect. Buses will be accessible but bikes will not be allowed on board.

Passengers between Reading and Malden Center can also consider MBTA Bus #137 as an alternate travel option.

This diversion will allow for ATC implementation work as part of the Commuter Rail Safety and Resiliency Program.

Bus Pickup/Drop Off Locations:

• Reading:

At the MBTA Bus #137 bus stop on Lincoln Street

• Wakefield:

The bus will stop at the MBTA Bus #137 regular stop on North Ave (on the station side for inbound service, across the street for outbound service).

• Greenwood:

The bus will stop at the MBTA Bus #137 regular stop on Main Street (on the station side for inbound service, across the street for outbound service).

• Melrose Highlands:

The bus will stop on Franklin Street in front of Marvin Road for inbound service (opposite of station side) and between Belmont Street and Greenwood Street for outbound service (station side)

• Melrose/Cedar Park:

The bus will stop on Essex Street, on each side of Tremont Street. North of Tremont Street but on the station side for inbound service. On the south of Tremont Street but on the opposite side of the station (facing the parking lot) for outbound service.

• Wyoming Hill:

The bus will stop at the MBTA Bus #137 regular stop at the crossing of Main Street and West Wyoming Avenue (on the station side for inbound service, across the street for outbound service).

• Oak Grove:

On Oak Grove East Busway for pick up and drop off

• Anderson/Woburn:

On the busway near the station main entrance

