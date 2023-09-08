NORTH READING — The Wakefield High golf team improved to 1-1 after a strong win over Northeast Metro Tech yesterday at a sweltering Thomson Country Club in North Reading.

All eight in Wakefield’s starting lineup won their individual matchups as the home team pulled away early with a 56.5-15.5 win.

“It was a great team win today,” said Wakefield head coach Chris Keane. “We did a great job of managing a difficult golf course at Thomson.”

Playing in the same group at No. 1 and 2, freshman Patrick Maloney and junior Daegan Pothier set the tone as both won, 7.5-1.5. Maloney shot a 36 for an impressive par on the notoriously narrow Thomson course. Pothier shot a 38.

Junior Luke Greif’s 40 gave him an 8-1 win at No. 3.

Senior Tylor Roycroft went undefeated at No. 4, his 41 winning, 8.5-0.5.

Senior Dylan Wickwire also shot a 41 to win at No. 5, 5.5-3.5.

Sophomore Alex Tracy won 6-3 at No. 6.

Senior Liam McNeil hit a 43 to win, 8-1 at No. 7.

In the 8th position, sophomore Jake Morris had a 49 for a 5.5-3.5 victory.

It was an important first win of the season for the Warriors as they get ready to embark on an always difficult Middlesex League schedule.

That challenge begins in earnest next week as Wakefield takes on Winchester on Tuesday, Lexington on Wednesday and Arlington on Thursday.

“We have three tough challenges next week,” said Keane. “We’ll have to play our best to compete.”