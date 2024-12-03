A SURE SIGN that the holidays are here is the installation of the town Christmas tree at The Rockery. DPW employees were making final adjustments after lowering the tree into place yesterday. The blue spruce came from Mark Matuszewski on Davey Lane. It was decorated with lights this morning. In a related note, the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association plans to light up the Common Friday night as part of an annual community holiday tradition. (Top photo by Andrew McRae; the other by Dennis Fazio)