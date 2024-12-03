The Wakefield High football team defeated Melrose 20-14 in the 64th Thanksgiving Day game last week. It was Wakefield’s fourth consecutive victory on Turkey Day.

A full story appeared in yesterday’s sports section.

The Warriors went up 14-0 in the first half but Melrose was able to tie it in the 3rd quarter. Sophomore running back Jaden Fullerton, who rushed for 204 yards, scored his 2nd touchdown of the day to give Wakefield the lead back in the 4th and the Warrior defense forced a turnover-on-downs as Melrose was driving for the win with 3 minutes left.

Pictured are more photos from the big game taken by sports editor Dan Pawlowski.