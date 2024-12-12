His love for his daughter was limitless and his pride in her shined through

MELROSE — Aldo A. Agnoletti, Jr., proud father, beloved son, brother and friend to many passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8 at age 56.

Aldo was born in Malden on May 15, 1968 and raised and educated in Melrose. A 1986 graduate of Melrose High School, Al enjoyed a career in construction, focusing his hard work and personal nature on concrete sales. He worked for numerous asphalt construction companies including Benedetto, Aggregate Industries and Benevento Companies and most recently at Brox Industries. He also owned and operated his own business Westford Bulk for several years. With a big smile and ready laughter, Al was very well loved and respected by his peers throughout the industry.

In his free time, Al could often be found spending time with his daughter Bella. To say she was his pride and joy is an understatement. His love for her was limitless and his pride shined through in his loving and supportive presence and time they shared together. He often talked of his love and pride in all of her accomplishments and held both big and small moments with her dear to his heart.

Al was a longtime member and avid golfer at Thomson Country Club in North Reading. He enjoyed spending time working on his game, but even more the hilarious laughter and personal connections he naturally developed with his many, many friends.

Always one of the guys, Al was deeply loved by many coworkers, contacts and friends throughout the concrete construction. He was always willing to help, offer a joke and share a meal with his many best buddies at his favorite local establishments. He also enjoyed traveling to Florida, Montreal, the NH Lakes Region for boating or catching a local Boston sports team with the guys.

Al was a fun loving guys guy with an ability to connect easily with his charm and easygoing nature. One of kind, Al will be deeply and sorely missed but may his memory serve as inspiration to live fully and love endlessly. May he rest in eternal peace.

Al was the immensely proud and cherished father of Annabella Agnoletti of Lynnfield. Beloved son of Aldo A. Agnoletti Sr. and the late Sandra V. Agnoletti of Melrose. Loving brother of Carolyn Agnoletti of Essex and dear uncle of Ashley and Joseph Goodhue. Longtime dear friend of Chrisanne Webb of Melrose. Also survived by Bella’s mother Linda Agnoletti of Lynnfield and a brotherhood of many close friends, coworkers and classmates. Caring nephew of the late Philp and William Agnoletti.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Al’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, December 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. and at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for his funeral Mass celebrated on Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Al’s memory may be made to the Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, Attn: Aldo Agnoletti Fund, PO Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176 or mhsfund.org. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.