WAKEFIELD — It is with profound respect and love that we remember Americo “Rico” Moschella who was born on May 4, 1936 in Everett and passed away on November 6. A compassionate and generous soul, Rico devoted his life to his family and community, embodying the values of kindness and reliability in all he did. Known for his infectious laughter, sage advice and the warmth he brought to any room, Rico was a beloved fixture in the Massachusetts community.

Rico was the proud proprietor of Crystal Floorcraft, a successful floor covering business in Wakefield where he poured his dedication and integrity into every project. His customers admired him for his honesty and generosity and he was known for going above and beyond to ensure their satisfaction. Outside of work, Rico was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Bass Rock Country Club and an avid Boston sports fan. He also devoted many years to the Elks, serving his community with the same spirit of kindness and dedication that defined him. Rico’s love for his home and community was evident in the way he divided his time between Naples, FL in the winters, Gloucester in the summers and his beloved Wakefield where he settled for many years.

Rico’s greatest joy in life was his wife of 57 years Susan Moschella. Their marriage was built on mutual respect, deep affection and shared laughter, a bond that inspired all who knew them and remains a beacon of enduring love. Brother-in-law of Dominic Franzosa. Uncle to Anthony Moschella, Susan O’Neil, Michael Moschella, Steven Franzosa, Christine Gottshall, James Franzosa, Peter Salvitti, Thomas Salvitti, Linda Salvitti, Lori Stasio, John Salvitti and Louann Salvitti. Rico was also a cherished uncle to Steve Baglione and his wife Janet who will remember his uncle’s wisdom and kindness; Lisa Howie and her husband Chris; Joe Baglione and his wife Monica; and Gina O’Leary; along with his many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Carmine Moschella, his mother Assunta Moschella and his beloved wife Susan; and sister Susan Franzosa, brothers Anthony Moschella; and Peter and sister-in-law Louise Salvetti.

Rico’s legacy of love, dedication and generosity will live on in the hearts of those he touched. We invite you to share your memories of Rico and upload photos to his memorial page as we celebrate a remarkable life and the lasting impact he made. His spirit will forever be remembered, his laughter forever echoed and his wisdom forever cherished.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 15; everyone to meet directly at church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rico’s name to the Kaplan Family Hospice. For guest book, please visit buonfiglio.com.