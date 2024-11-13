By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — In their first postseason game of 2024, the Wakefield High football team rolled to a 37-0 victory over Lynn Classical at Landrigan Field on Nov. 7.

Wakefield was dominant in all three phases. The defense surrendered just 62 rushing yards and 12 passing yards while racking up 3 sacks, 7 tackles-for-loss and a safety.

The offense picked up 258 total yards and 5 TD’s, scoring on four of their five first half drives to take a commanding 30-0 lead into halftime. A running clock and running game moved the second half along as the Warriors picked up their fourth win in a row, improving to 5-4 overall on the season.

Wakefield will continue their consolation postseason games this Friday night when they travel to Revere.

As they have throughout this winning streak, the defense worked hard to set the tone on Thursday night.

Junior Christian DiFlorio, who finished with 4 tackles-for-loss (TFL’s) including the play in the Rams’ end zone for the safety, started his phenomenal night off on special teams, bringing Lynn Classical’s return man down at the 9 on the opening kickoff.

“D-Flo” proceeded to make the next two tackles as well, eventually forcing the Rams to punt.

Wakefield’s offense couldn’t capitalize on their first drive that started on Lynn Classical’s 33, eventually turning it over on downs, but the Warriors forced another Ram punt, this time setting up the offense on the Lynn Classical 34.

This time, the Warrior coaching staff wasted no plays, getting the rock to sophomore RB Jaden Fullerton (85 rushing yards, 2 TD’s) on the first snap. Fullerton raced up the middle 66-yards to the end zone to open the scoring with 1:25 left in the 1st quarter.

Another three-and-out and subpar punt from the Rams put Wakefield ahead of midfield once again. Sophomore QB Westin McNeilly (108 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD) hit Fullerton for a screen that went 31 yards and the dynamic running back took the next handoff 3 yards into the paint for his 2nd TD of the night to give Wakefield a 14-0 advantage.

After Lynn Classical moved the chains a bit on their fourth drive, the Warrior defense forced an incompletion on 4th down and took over on their own 31. Seven plays and 69 yards later, Wakefield would take a 21-0 lead on a 28-yard, perfectly executed play action pass from McNeilly to senior Jackson Fitzpatrick (2 catches, 32 yards, 1TD). Wakefield’s drive was kept alive earlier on 3rd-and-9 from their own 45 when McNeilly hit junior Tommy DeFeo on a crossing route for a 27-yard gain.

With all the momentum, junior kicker Carter Jefferson (5-for-5, PAT’s) bombed a kickoff which was downed at the 9 again. After a delay of game set Lynn Classical back to their own 5, a pitch was sniffed out by DiFlorio who jumped the gap and brought down the runner in the end zone for a safety and a 23-0 lead.

Wakefield promptly took advantage of the ensuing kickoff as McNeilly finished off a 28-yard scoring drive with a 16-yard keeper to the end zone.

Wakefield’s final score came in the 4th quarter on a 3-yard TD run by junior Aiden Jones (49 rushing yards, 1 TD).

The defense finished the second half strong, working hard to maintain their shutout. Fitzpatrick collected both of his sacks in the second half.

In addition to Fitzpatrick and DiFlorio, Wakefield’s defense got a sack and a TFL from Fullerton along with TFL’s from junior Cam Sartori and senior Zach Courtright.

In the end, it was another strong, complete team effort from the Warriors who showed plenty of momentum from their thrilling, 31-28 victory over previously undefeated Stoneham six days earlier.

Wakefield will look to make it five in a row this Friday night when they travel to Revere. The Patriots are also 5-4 and riding a five-game winning streak of their own. The two teams will meet at Revere’s Harry Della Russo Stadium on Friday night at 6 p.m.