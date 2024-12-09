Her legacy of kindness and love will be remembered by all who knew her

MEDFORD — Barbara M. Fraughton, age 94 of Medford, formerly of Wakefield passed away peacefully on December 5 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born on March 25, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George and Maybelle (Mitchell) Bamford. Raised in Everett, Barbara’s life was filled with people who loved her and whom she loved dearly. Barbara responded to God’s offer of mercy and healing later in life and the change in her was undeniable. She was rich in compassion and forgiveness. She was grateful for what she had and never complained.

She loved music, especially by Tony Bennett and gospel music by Tennessee Ernie Ford. She was a wiz at crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and always made her family laugh with her quick wit. But most of all, family gatherings were her greatest source of joy. She delighted in giving gifts to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her legacy of kindness and love will be remembered by all who knew her.

She was the loving mother of Carole LeBlanc of Wells, ME; Jean Davidson and her husband William III of Wakefield; and Nancy Herlihy and her husband Matthew of Woburn. She was the sister of Keith Bamford and his wife Gale of Hampstead, NH; Carol Tamagna of Malden; and the late Gary “Sonny” Layne; Edgar “Eddie” Bamford and June Bamford. She was the adoring grandmother of Jon LeBlanc, Sarah Hurley, Gregory, James, William IV, Adam and Katie Davidson, and Brianna, Evan, Samuel and Caleb Herlihy. She was the great grandmother of Savanah, Elijah, Lily, Zachary, Andrew, Matthew, Ruby, Benjamin and William V. She is also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, December 11 at 12 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Malden. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.