GOFFSTOWN, NH — Betty A. DeVeau, age 89 of Goffstown, NH and formerly of Wakefield died at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH on December 5.

She was born in Reading on June 14,1935 and was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (LaChance) Heselton. Betty married Gerald F. DeVeau June 27, 1954 and later they made their home in Wakefield. Betty had worked for Analogic Devices before her retirement. She was most recently a resident of the Bel-Air Home in Goffstown, NH. There she enjoyed the company of friends, playing Bingo and cards.

Betty is predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald F. DeVeau. She was the loving sister of the late Richard Heselton, Jr. and Ralph Heselton. She is survived by her sister-in-law Kay Wittington of MD and Nancy Heselton of Goffstown, NH as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, December 16 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.