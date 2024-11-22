Greatest joy was her family

WAKEFIELD — Barbara Jeanne (Jackson) Perrone, age 74, of Wakefield passed away on November 19 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on July 30, 1950 in Malden to Hazel (Dean) and Victor and grew up in Oak Grove with her four brothers. She graduated from Malden High School in 1968 before meeting her husband of 52 years Mike. Together they moved to Wakefield and raised two children Tammi and Michael.

Always ready with a genuine smile and a warm hug, Barbara’s greatest joy was her family and she was never happier than when she was spending time with her husband and children, doting on her grandson or taking one of her frequent Disney trips with her daughter Tammi or her best friend of more than 60 years Jo-Anne.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Michael of Wakefield; her daughter Tammi also of Wakefield and her fiancé Chris Harper; and her son Michael, his husband Justin Douglas as well her grandson Joshua all of Milton. She is also survived by her brothers Lendon of Saugus; Raymond (Butch) and his wife Linda of Reading; Ronald and his wife Karen of Hampton, NH; and Robert and his wife Kim of Westport, WA; as well as her best friend Jo-Anne Brandano of Malden and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at Anthony’s of Malden, 105 Canal St., Malden, on Sunday, December 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers at thehome.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. Visit mcdonalfs.com.