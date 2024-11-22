Enjoyed golfing, antiquing and music

WAKEFIELD — Julene F. Raichle, aged 85, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on November 20. Born on Christmas Day in 1938, she was the daughter of late Walter and Louise (Richardson) Cook.

Julene grew up in Lynn before meeting and marrying her husband Billy Long, a Navy sailor from Newton, IL. After marrying, she and Billy made their home in Wakefield where they raised their sons Bryan and Bruce. Julene worked part time at Filenes after her sons finished school. There she met and became friends with a fantastic group of ladies with whom she traveled the world and had many adventures.

A woman of many passions, Julene enjoyed golfing, antiquing and had an enduring love for music and dancing. She cherished her friendships and the experiences they shared together. Julene’s cheerful disposition was a gift to those around her.

She was the devoted wife to the late William J. Long and the late Ronald P. Raichle. She is survived by her beloved children Bryan A. Long and his wife Heather of Wakefield and Bruce M. Long and his wife Barbara of Reading. She was a proud “Nana” to Carl, Justine, Charlie and Christina. Julene’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She leaves behind a lifetime of antics and stories of the time she spent babysitting. Julene was also the sister of the late Phyllis Dine.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, November 26 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment, St. Jean de Baptiste Cemetery, Lynn. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Life Care Center in Stoneham for their compassionate care over the past nine years. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.