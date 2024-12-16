Loved to travel to Italy

WAKEFIELD — Concetta R. Tecce, age 88 of Wakefield passed away surrounded by her family on December 12.

She was born in Boston on March 3, 1936 and was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Pietrafitta) Arena. Connie loved to travel, mostly to the country of her heritage Italy. She worked at Mass General Hospital for 36 years and made many friends there. She was all about family and loved them all deeply.

She was the loving mother of Christina “Tina” Tecce of Wakefield; Larry Tecce and his wife Laura of Newburyport; and Rosellen Prowse and her husband Kevin of Wakefield. She was the beloved grandmother of Stephen Tecce, Nicholas Tecce, Danny Arsenault and Ryan Arsenault. Connie is also survived by her sister Florence Whynott and sister-in-law Joan, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Lawrence Arena and brother-in-law Clifford Whynott.

Her funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, December 21 at 12 p.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home for Little Wanderers and Globe Santa. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.