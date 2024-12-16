Passionate about tennis and backpacking

SYKESVILLE, MD — James Anthony Wallace, 77, Sykesville, MD passed away on Thursday, December 12 at BridgingLife’s Dove House, Westminster, MD.

He was born on December 31, 1946, in Wakefield to the late William Thomas Wallace and Dorothy Evelyn (Walsh) Wallace. He was predeceased by his brother William John Wallace, Sr. He was the devoted husband of Yuvonne (Bonnie)Wallace. James retired from the National Security Agency in 2001 after 34 years. He enjoyed photography, water sports and reading, but was most passionate about tennis and backpacking.

Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter and son-in-law Kerry and Matthew Riggs and grandchildren Thomas Murphy Riggs and Abigail Wallace Riggs of Towson, MD; sister and brother-in-law Sue and Kenneth DeBenedictis of Andover; sister-in-law Judith Wallace of Wakefield; sisters-in-law Yuvette Peterson of Newport, NC and Cyndi Hodges of Raleigh, NC; and his dogs Paddy and Ace.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, MD. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg, MD. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Eldersburg, MD. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Maryland Border Collie Rescue and The Cancer Research Institute. Online condolences may be offered at haightfuneralhome.com.