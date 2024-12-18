Avid sports lover who was a well known tennis player in his town

WALTHAM — Cosmo Magliozzi, 87 of Waltham, originally from Wakefield passed away peacefully on December 15. He was born in Boston on August 26, 1937, the son of the late Mary (Herlihy) and John Magliozzi.

Cozzie, as he was known to everyone, was an amazing man. He often said that his life actually began when he met Dorothy at Hager’s Ice Cream shop in Somerville. They were married in 1963 and their journey began. He was a teamster for 30 years, driving a delivery tractor-trailer truck all over Massachusetts. He loved his job and during this time his sons Michael and Kevin were born 11 months apart.

He was a devoted father and husband who was very proud of his children. He took the family to Church every Sunday morning and encouraged his boys to participate in many sports activities. An avid sports lover, his Boston Bruins and tennis were his favorites. He would make sure he was a spectator at every one of his kid’s sports games and when he was working, he would pull up in his 18-wheeler to watch their baseball games or pop into the rink to watch them play.

He was incredibly proud of Michael who earned a place on the high school Varsity hockey team. When Michael was tragically killed in a car accident going to football practice, Cosmo had a hard time adjusting to the loss. However, the family came together with the help of many people. Eventually, he and Dottie bought a small business in Waltham. With hard work and effort, the photo business grew into a very successful company where Cosmo worked for over 40 years.

Cos was also a well-known tennis player in his town. For many years, he reigned as the 45 and up tournament winner for a record number of years. He prided himself on being a lucky man who cherished his family especially his children. Eventually, he was blessed with a grandson who was the light of his life.

Cozzie used to say he was so grateful to the people who walked beside him and his family through the ups and downs, the good times and the bad. He will always be remembered, loved and missed by everyone who knew him.

Cosmo was a devoted husband to the late Dorothy (O’Brien) for 39 years and the late Phyllis Robillard. He was the loving father of Kevin and his wife Elisa of Wakefield; and the late Michael Magliozzi. He was also the loving grandfather of Colby Magliozzi; and the brother of Gerald Magliozzi and his wife Elizabeth of Wilmington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, December 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Saturday, December 21 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Magliozzi Scholarship Fund, c/o of The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield, Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.